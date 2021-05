Alana De La Garza Teases 'FBI' Finale

Alana De La Garza reveals "everybody's really going to enjoy" the season finale of "FBI", airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

On Global.

Plus, Josh Dallas and Parveen Kaur share what fans can expect in the season 3 finale of "Manifest", sharing there will be a "very dark cliffhanger."