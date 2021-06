SafeNest expanding services to include family pets

TRUCK.THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK DID NOTSHOW ANY SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT.NEW AT MIDDAY, DOMESTIC VIOLENCESHELTER NOW EXPANDING ITSSERVICE TO INCLUDE FAMILY PETS.IT CAN NOW BOARD DOGS AND CATS.THAT FACILITY, ALONG WITH ADDINGTWO STAND ALONE HOUSING UNITS TOACCESSIBLE UP TO 13 PETS, SAFENEST SAYS IT HOPES IT WILL GIVESURVIVORS MORE OPTIONS TO LEAVEABUSIVE RELATIONSHIPS.IN A 24/7 SHELTER SAYS IT CANALSO ACCOMMODATE UP TO 10EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS.SAFE NEST SAYS THE EXPANSION OFSERVICE WAS THANKS TO A $20