Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Our Family, Your Home: Murray Lampert Offers Insight on Home Improvement Insurance

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Duration: 01:00s 0 shares 2 views
Our Family, Your Home: Murray Lampert Offers Insight on Home Improvement Insurance
Our Family, Your Home: Murray Lampert Offers Insight on Home Improvement Insurance

Our Family, Your Home: Murray Lampert Offers Insight on Home Improvement Insurance

Our family, your home presdesign build.

Remodel.

Hi,making sure you get the riwhen remodeling can be criGreg Cantera, Murray Lampais joining us to offer somto see you Greg.

What insuinsist on?

Well as a homeoremodeling, you need to hathat the company is propershould have general liabilthe homeowner named as addwell as workers comp Alsostanding, a bond comes witneed to know that everyoneis covered so that the homany exposure.

And if you'r

Advertisement