‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ to Be Removed From YouTube After Being Sold as NFT For $760,000

The famed clip of a toddler munching on his brother’s finger, ‘Charlie Bit My Finger,’ is being pulled from YouTube.

Since being posted 14 years ago, the clip has garnered over 880 million views, making it the most viewed viral video of all time.

‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ is now being removed from the platform because it was recently auctioned off as an NFT.

After an hours-long bidding war, an anonymous bidder ended up paying $760,999 for the 55-second clip.

They also won the chance to “create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie.”.

In a statement, the family behind the clip, the Davies-Carr Family, said this was not the end, but a “new beginning” for the famous clip.

I have moved to engaging with Fans through NFT.

We helped YouTube grow and embraced it early.

We are now moving onto the next exciting thing, Davies-Carr Family, via YouTube.

The family told CBS that they plan to use the cash from the auction to send Harry, the older brother in the clip, to university with “a nice place to stay.”