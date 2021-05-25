Cat Watches When Another Cat Struggles to Hold on While Falling Off Mattress

The owners of these cats took down their bed frame to put a new one.

So when the cats saw it, they jumped on the mattress.

One of them slipped off its edge while walking on the top.

However, while they were struggling to hold on, the other cat, who was behind them, watched them.

The owners found a similarity between the situation and a famous movie scene, making them laugh.

Although the cat on top of the mattress tried to reach out with his paw, he couldn’t save the cat from falling.

Funnily, the black cat is the other cat's dad.