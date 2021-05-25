Credit: In the Know: Finds

Have fun in the sun safely with these super-popular sunscreens at Ulta

Don’t leave the house without sun protection!

Ulta has some of the most effective sunscreen options for all skin types.

For Skin Cancer Foundation-recommended products, shop Sun Bum’s tried and true SPFs.

For a lightweight sunscreen that doubles as a skin-evening foundation, check out Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen by La Roche-Posay.

If you’re of a darker complexion and want sunscreen that moisturizes, nourishes and won’t leave behind a white residue, reach for Black Girl Sunscreen.

Fortify your face with the protective power of plant-based probiotics with Kinship’s Self Reflect.

