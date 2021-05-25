Ohio City Plans to be First in State to Outlaw Abortion

“We hope to the be the first in Ohio and then believe other cities could take our lead as well,” said Council Member Adam Mathews.

RUNNING DEBATE RESURFACESTONIGHT IN LEBANON.CITY COUNCIL ALREADY LOST AMEMBER AHEAD OF A VOTE TONIGHTTO BAN ABORTION THERE --PUTTING THE CITY UNDER ANATIONAL MICROSCOPE.TODAY -- WCPO NINE NEWS LESSTHAN AN member resigned INFACT A council member resignedLESS THAN AN HOUR AGO.

We justgot the info from Krista Wyattshe says she cannot stand witha council promoting this agendaTODAY -- WCPO NINE NEWSREPORTER COURTNEY FRANCISCOthe day in lebanonONE OF THE CITY COUNCILMEMBERS HERE IN LEBANONLEADING THE IN LEBANON MEMBERSHERE IN LEBANON LEADING THEEFFORT TO BAN ABORTION HERETONIGHT SAYS HE EXPECTS DOZENSOF PEOPLE TO SHOW UP TO WATCHTHIS VOTE TAKE PLACE...BECAUSE ABORTION IS SUCHSENSITIVE TOPIC IN THE UNITEDSTATES HISTORICALLY.AND HEEXPECTS THE ORDINANCE TO PASSOVERWHELMINGLY--LEBANON OHIOCOULD SOON DECLARE ITSELF ASANCTUARY CITY FOR THEUNBORN.we hope to the be the firstin ohio and then believe othercities could take our lead aswellTHERE ARE NO ABORTIONPROVIDERS IN WARREN COUNTY.

BUTCITY COUNCIL MEMBER ADAMMATHEWS SAYS THIS ORDINANCEWOULD OUTLAW THEM FROM COMINGTO LEBANON.DOCTORS WHO PERFORMABORTIONS COULD FACE A FINE UPTO 2500 DOLLARS AND UP TO AYEAR IN JAIL.NO EXCEPTIONS FORCASES OF RAPE ORINCEST.there's no penalty, nothingat all, for the mother oranyone who's going to gothrough thiscrisis.going in to try to savethe baby, or save the mother,and the baby happens to die,none of those arecriminalizedextreme invasive, thiscannot pass it just cannot itdoes not reflect Lebanon as awholeNURSE,WOMEN'S RIGHTSADVOCATE AND LEBANON LOCALLESLIE NAHIGYAN SAYS COUNCILSHOULD ACCEPT COMMUNITY INPUTBEFOREVOTING.whatever decisions I makeabout my reporoductive healthis my right and my right toprivacy extends to that as wellPRESIDENT AND CEO OF PLANNEDPARENTHOOD SOUTHWEST OHIOCALLS THE ORDINANCE A THREATTO HEALTH AND SAFETY...WRITING IN PART:"It'sreprehensible.

We will doeverything we can to continueproviding safe, legal abortionto the people in Ohio who needit - no matter what."ALL CITYCOUNCIL MEMBERS LISTTHEMSELVES IN SUPPORT OF THEORDINANCE EXCEPT KRISTA WYATT.SHE TELLS ME SHE WILL NOT SHOWUP TOVOTE."we are conservative warrencounty in the red state ofohio and we are the heart ofwarren county and being ableto have a council that canrepresent all of us andprotect the most vulnerableand do it in a way that islegal it gives a strongmessage that we are there.that we are pro life."--WE WILL HAVE THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS ON THIS ORDINANCEVOTE TONIGHT ON WCPO NINENEWS., ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND ONOUR WEBSITE WCPO DOT COM.REPORTING IN LEBANON CF WCPONINE NEWS.