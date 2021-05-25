John Cena Issues Apology to China After Calling Taiwan a Country

John Cena Issues Apology to China After Calling Taiwan a Country.

On Tuesday, John Cena issued a heartfelt apology to fans in China.

The professional wrester took to Weibo, a Chinese social network, to issue his video apology.

Speaking in Mandarin, Cena said he “made a mistake” when referring to Taiwan as a country.

I made a mistake … Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people.

, John Cena, via 'NYT'.

He went on to apologize multiple times and express his “love and respect” for China.

.

I’m very sorry for my mistakes.

Sorry.

Sorry.

I’m really sorry.

You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people, John Cena, via 'NYT'.

Cena’s slip occurred during a recent interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

.

While giving a promotional interview for his latest film, 'F9,' Cena said Taiwan would be “the first country that can watch” the film.

.

Referring to Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island, as a country is often seen as an offensive assertion in China.