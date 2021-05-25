Half of adult Americans vaccinated -WH

[NFA] Half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate.

"Today the U.S. will hit 50 percent of adult Americans that are fully vaccinated.

This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts." White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt on Tuesday announced the good news… 131 million American adults - or about half - are fully vaccinated.

The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccination hesitancy, fears and misinformation.

SLAVITT: "When the virus looks for a place to spread, and it doesn't spread to a vaccinated person, it will look for you." On Tuesday, Slavitt praised the creative efforts that governors have put in place... including some states where millions of dollars are up for grabs for people who roll up their sleeves… "How about a chance to win a million dollars?" (flash) "$2 million..." (flash) "Vax and scratch, how do you like that name?" Companies are also stepping up.

On Monday, Uber and Lyft launched COVID-19 vaccine ride programs in partnership with the White House, offering Americans free rides or discounts for their trips to and from a vaccination site.

In Hollywood this past weekend, freshly-vaccinated people had the chance to win Hamilton tickets… and United Airlines is now offering some lucky winners free flights… all in the name of vaccines.

SLAVITT: "Vaccines: patriotic, free, good for your social life, and a chance to win." As more people become inoculated - new coronavirus infections nationwide are declining.

CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky: "Our seven-day average is 22,877 cases per day.

This represents yet another decrease of about 25% from the prior seven-day average.

And reflects seven consecutive days with our seven-day average below 30,000 cases per day." But there's another milestone still to be met... President Joe Biden's July 4th goal of getting at least one shot into 70 percent of American adults.