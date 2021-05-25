Britain's biggest family escapes to Alton Towers Resort

This weekend Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords, were invited to Alton Towers Resort to test out the rides and hotel rooms ahead of a post lockdown half term for the theme park.Escaping their home after months of being cooped up indoors for the ultimate family staycation, Sue and Noel Radford along with 15 of their 22-strong brood packed up 5 suitcases, 2 pushchairs, and loaded a 17-person minibus to visit Alton Towers Resort in their first family outing since lockdown restrictions eased across England on 17th May.