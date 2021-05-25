Skip to main content
Celebration wraps up successful 2021 SOLA Giving Day

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE COMMUNITYFOUNDATION OF ACADIANA ISSHOWING THEIR APPRECIATION TOTHOSE WHO DONATED DURING SOLARGIVING DAY.THEY HOSTED A SPECIAL LUNCHEONTODAY SOLA GIVING DAY BROUGHT INALMOST 4,000 DONORS.THEY SAY THE TOTAL WAS A RECORDBREAKER.SO PASSING THE THREE PREVIOUSGIVING DAYS.WE HAD A PHENOMENAL YEAR.RAISE OVER 1.85 MILLION DOLLARSTO BENEFIT 183 SOLIDORGANIZATIONS SCHOOLS ANDCHURCHES IN OUR IN OURCOMMUNITY.AND WE’RE HERE TO CELEBRATE

