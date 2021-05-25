Yeah, Lansing's Peppermintis releasing a 60 minute dfeaturing Dewitt high schoand parents.

The title RadThe documentary is focusinhas impacted education inand specifically with theSpecifically here in the Lis Jeff Crowley and I am awith high school.

I'd likemore of a talent developertalent for 28 years.

Crowlcommunications and creativHigh School, swan badger.be a part of the project alarge portion is going toand the point of view fromhave been on the front linadapt quickly and that havremind themselves that theand new ways to do thingsfor government Creek, ourvirtual.

And so as we werewhich we could, we could stheatrically and what kindwe tell virtually.

Educatiin our mission to addressa retired educator and forwas responsible for intervI found was the fact thatthrough a lot.

This is, yoand challenge.

Uh, so it'shappened to talk with parebelieve that it was valuabthe way that it should be.in education and I includeso I include teachers, stuto this particular projectname of Ashley.

Garcia Gardo it high school and onewho edited the documentaryI have an opportunity forlike okay, I'll take it.

Hwe can hire it out, I cancan collectively work on iknow what if it's about scjust trust it, give it todocumentary will be releasCreek theaters, Youtube pabehind the scenes sneak pe