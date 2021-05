Last Night in Soho Movie

Last Night in Soho Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the past lets you in, the truth will come out.

Directed by Edgar Wright, watch the trailer for #LastNightInSoho.

In theaters this October.

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…