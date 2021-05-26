Cooper: This is what it takes for GOP to speak up

CNN’s Anderson Cooper slams GOP leadership for their delayed response to freshman Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) incendiary and alarming comments likening vaccine requirements to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper slams GOP leadership for their delayed response to freshman Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) incendiary and alarming comments likening vaccine requirements to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper talks to Rob Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, about the county’s fourth 2020..