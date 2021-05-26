Superman & Lois S01E08 Holding the Wrench

Superman & Lois 1x08 "Holding the Wrench" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - REALITY - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point.

Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation.

Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school.

Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

(108).

The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec.

Original airdate 6/1/2021.