State lawmakers introduce bills banning teaching of critical race theory in Ohio schools

Educators that teach critical race theory are looking at how race relations have shaped the legal, social and political aspects of society.

Two bills were introduced in the General Assembly Tuesday to ban critical race theory from being taught in Ohio schools in grades K through 12.

Rep.

Don jones: "Its abig issue.

A great concern toa lot of people because of thefact that we are startingatsuch a young age."STATEREPRESENTATIVE DON JONES WANTSOHIO EDUCATORS TO THINK TWICEBEFORE INTRODUCING CRITICALRACE THEORY TO THE CLASSROOM.oh.

Rep.

Don jones: "Wecannot start indoctrinatingour young people with the factwe have a better situation ora worst situation just becauseof the color of our skin orthe way we were born.

We hadno choice whether we were bornmale or female or black orwhite.

We are who we are."HISNEW BILL - HB 322 WOULDPROHIBIT SCHOOL DISTRICTS ORSCHOOLS FROM TEACHING ABOUTSUPERIORITY IN RACE ORCONCEPTS OF INHERENT RACISM.oh.

Rep.

Don jones: "Im notagainst history, but we aretrying to teach young peoplewhat to think instead of howto think.

Lets give them theinformation and the facts andlet them make those choices."NATIONAL Underground RailroadFREEDOM CENTER HISTORIANCHRISTOPHER MILLER SAYSCRITICAL RACE THEORY SHOULDCONSIDERED FROM A HISTORICALSTANDPOINT.Christopher Miller:"Its important because ittalks about the truth.

Itlooks at examining law and itsintersection with race."HESAYS IF THE DISCUSSION CANT BEHELD IN THE CLASSROOM - HE'STHANKFUL FOR PLACES LIKE THEFREEDOM CENTER.ChristopherMiller "The reality is thatracism has been so woven intothe social fabric of our woveninto the social fabric of oursociety and casting a blindeye to it or not acknowledgingit will not improve things.You have to have thesecritical conversations aboutrace, have these criticalabout race, have thesecritical conversations abouthow law intersects with race.Because this is the root, theorigin of the fruit we aredealing with here today."INCINCINNATI, Whitney MillerWCPO 9 NEWS.