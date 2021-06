Detroiter among those sent Walmart email using the N-word

Courtney Rhodman says the Walmart email was sent during the overnight hours Monday.

When she opened it up, she was stunned.

“I didn't think it was real.

So, I closed it out, and then I went back into it.

I just can't believe it,” she says.

The email says welcome to Walmart, N-word.

It encourages shopping online with a working link.