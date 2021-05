Another strong tropical cyclone, named Yaas, is expected to make landfall in the northeastern part of India in 24 hours.

Another strong tropical cyclone, named Yaas, is expected to make landfall in the northeastern part of India in 24 hours.

Yaas has continued to strengthen, with wind strength equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday (May 25) morning.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @SAPAN_V2; @KpBhargava.