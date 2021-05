Detroit man released after 48 years in prison in rare deal

After nearly five decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit, Raymond Gray will go home a free man on Tuesday.

The Detroit man, now 69 years old, was convicted of murder in 1973.

For decades, Gray and his supporters have pointed to a lack of physical evidence and questionable witness testimony, and calls for his release have only grown louder during the COVID-19 pandemic.