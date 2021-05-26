Floyd family meet Biden at White House

George Floyd’s family met Joe Biden at the White House one year after Mr Floyd’s death.This first anniversary was supposed to be a milestone moment in Washington, a time to mark the passage of a policing law to make criminal justice more just.Instead, Mr Floyd’s family met Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris not only to commemorate their loss but to continue the push for legislation.
Rallies Held Around The Country On 1-Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death
CBS 2 New York
CBS2's Cory James has more on the Floyd family meeting with President Biden in the White House and demonstrations in Minneapolis.