Cyclone Yaas: Landfall began at 9 am in Odisha |'Very severe'| West Bengal| Bhadrak | Oneindia News

The Indian Meteorological Department says that it intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and would hit the landmass around noon.

Landfall of cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district, to continue for 3-4 hours.

Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal in view of the impending cyclone Yaas.

The Odisha government said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety.

