WhatsApp sues Indian Government against Indian IT rules, moves Delhi HC | Oneindia News

WhatApp has moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Government's new rules for social media intermediaries, which needs them to make provisions for 'identification of the first originator of the information', Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court challenging this aspect of the new rules.

