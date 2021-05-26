Daimler Trucks - Next level GenH2 Truck

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Limited (CATL) – both global leaders in their fields – announced the intensification of their existing partnership based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electrified trucking.

CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024.

The supply will go beyond 2030.

The batteries will combine high energy density with ultra-long cycle life as well as fast-charging ability to meet the unique requirements of battery-electric long-haul trucks.

In addition, the companies intend to jointly design and develop even more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck specific applications, with a focus on high modularity and scalability in order to support