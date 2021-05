Walk held in honor of Kristin Smart at Cal Poly

WALK FOR KRISTIN SMARTTHROUGH THE CAMPUS.K-S-B-Y REPORTER DUSTYBAKER SHOWS THE IMPACT SHESTILLHAS ON THE CAL POLYCOMMUNITY LONG AFTER HERDISAPPEARANCE...DUSTYIT WAS 25 YEARS AGO TODAYRIGHTHERE AT CAL POLY THATKRISTIN SMART DISAPPEAREDAND WAS NEVER SEEN AGAIN.

25YEARSLATER AND FOLKS FROM ACROSSTHECOUNTRY, COMMUNITYMEMBERS, AND STUDENTS ALIKEALL WALKING IN HER SHOES ANDINHER MEMORY.CAL POLY JUNIOR TESSAWITKOFSKY "THERE WAS TALK OFSTARTING A WALK ON THEKRISTIN SMARTFACEBOOK PAGE AND I REALWANTED TO MAKE IT HAPPEN."TESSA WITKOFSKY, A JUNIOR ATCALPOLY, SAID SHE FELTCONNECTEDTO KRISTIN SMART’S STORY.AND IN TURN DECIDED TO LEADA WALK THROUGH THE SCHOOLCAMPUS TO SANTA LUCIA HALLWHEREKRISTIN WAS LAST SEEN.WITKOFSKY: "I REALLY DIDN’TEXPECT THIS MANY PEOPLE ANDI’MVERY HAPPY TO SEE THAT SOMANYPEOPLE CAME.YOUR OWN BACKYARD PODCASTHOST CHRIS LAMBERTWAS ONE OF THE MANY TO JOININTHE WALK.LAMBERT: "I THINK IT’SAMAZING THATCAL POLY STUDENTS,ESPECIALLY INCOMINGFRESHMAN, HAVE EMBRACEDKRISTIN’S STORY.THEY FEEL CLOSETO HER.THE MOST EMOTIONAL PARTWAS SEEING THE AMOUNT OFPEOPLE THAT SHOWED UP FORIT, IT’S FANTASTIC THAT THECOMMUNITY IS INTERESTED ANDTHEY’RE INVOLVED."AND PEOPLE FROM OUTSIDE OFTHECENTRAL COAST, INCLUDINGCORINNE DECOST OF SANFRANCISCO, CAME OUT TOREMEMBER THE LIFE OF KRISTINSMART.

CORINNE DECOST"I WAS ALWAYS VERY CONNECTEDTHE FIRST TIME THATKRISTIN’S STORY HAS BEENTOLD IN WAY THAT PEOPLEWITKOFSKY: "IT SHOWS THESMART FAMILY THAT THEY HAVEA WHOLE COMMUNITY BEHINDTHEM THAT SUPPORTS THEM ANDLOVES THEM AND LOVES THEIRDAUGHTER."DECOST: "25 YEARS LATER ANDSOMEBODY IS STILLREMEMBERING HER AND NOT ONLYSOMEBODY BUT A LOT OFPEOPLE." DUSTYWHILE TODAY MARKS THE 25THANNIVERSARY OF KRISTIN’SDISAPPEARANCE, AFTERSPEAKING TO COMMUNITYMEMBERS ON THE WALK, THEYINDICATED TODAY WAS ABOUTREMEMBERING KRISTIN’S LIFEAND THE PERSON SHEWAS.

REPORTING IN SAN LUISOBISPO, DUSTY BAKER, KSBY