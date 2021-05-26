Stunning footage shows the "super flower blood moon" setting over east London this morning (May 25).
'Super flower blood moon' sets over east London
The supermoon will be visible across the world but a partial eclipse that is also taking place will only be viewable from large parts of the US and eastern Americas, as well as regions of east Asia.