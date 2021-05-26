UK farmer shows how to help sheep that lose their balance and can't get up

A farmer living in Aylesbury, UK, has shared a video detailing how he helps sheep that have lost their balance and can not get up.

William Young posted the video on TikTok explaining to his viewers what he does when he finds a cast sheep.

He said: "So, a cast ram cannot get up on its own and you have to help it get back on its feet.

But don't just get it up.

Instead, hold it for a while until it regains balance and can walk on its own." This footage was filmed on May 18.