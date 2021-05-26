Firefighters rescue disabled elderly man trapped under cement tanker in China

Firefighters rescued a disabled elderly man trapped under a cement tanker in eastern China.

The video, captured in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province on May 22, shows a cement tanker knocking over an elderly man in a wheelchair.

After firefighters arrived, they used a hydraulic push rod to lift the left rear wheel up and freed the elderly man’s foot from underneath it.

After around 10 minutes, the elderly man was rescued successfully and handed over to the paramedics.

Fortunately, the elderly man only suffered minor injuries to his left foot.

According to reports, the cement tanker driver did not notice the elderly man until he knocked him over.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.