More than 1.2 million people have evacuated India’s east coast as Cyclone Yaas made landfall on Wednesday (May 26) morning.

The cyclone has already killed two, uprooted trees and damaged homes in Odisha and West Bengal states.

Landfall began around 9 am (3.30 am GMT) on Wednesday, according to The Indian meteorological department which also warned that it would generate waves higher than rooftops in some areas.