More than a million evacuated as Cyclone Yaas wreaks havoc in eastern India

Footage from May 26 shows the destruction caused by the extreme weather in Digha, West Bengal.

Over one million residents were evacuated as Cyclone Yaas made landfall in eastern India.

Winds of up to 165 kph battered the area and uprooted dozens of trees.

A total of 20,000 houses have been left damaged by the cyclone.