Cyclone Yaas: Lakhs evacuated in odisha, bengal as cyclone yaas makes landfall| Oneindia News

Cyclonic storm batters Odisha-Bengal coasts, may move to Jharkhand by midnight.

The landfall process of cyclonic storm Yaas completed in Odisha.

Landfall of cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The Indian Medical Association Uttarakhand branch has slapped a defamation notice of Rs 1,000 crore on yoga guru Ramdev over his recent controversial remarks against allopathic medicine for treatment of Covid-19 cases.

The India-dominant coronavirus variant has now been officially recorded in 53 territories World Health Organization report showed on Wednesday.

India registered a rise in daily Covid-19 cases as 2,08,921 more infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Faced with a deadline to comply with the Indian government’s new rules for social media intermediaries, which needs them to make provisions for 'identification of the first originator of the information'.

#Yaas #CycloneYaas #Odisha