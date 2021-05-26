EVEN IN DREAMS Movie

EVEN IN DREAMS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A talented young singer named Sam (Monica Moore Smith) is grieving the loss of her older sister Amber, who when she died was a singer in a band of her own.

When Sam steps in to fill her sister’s place in the band, they decide to pursue Amber's dream of making it big in the only way they know how: They’re going to Nashville!

Their dreams come faster than they expect when they sign with a music manager (Alison Arngrim) who shows them the way to success but at a deep personal cost.

As the taste of fame draws near, tensions begin to rise within the band.

Will the vicious music industry tear them apart or will they find Amber’s song and truly live their dreams?

“Even in Dreams” is an inspiring, feel good, musically driven family film.