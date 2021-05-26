UK TikToker demonstrates cool home decor hacks for upcycling

A fashion student from Liverpool in the UK has taken TikTok by storm with his awesome home decor hacks.

Bradley Dreha's videos demonstrate some of the remarkably simple tricks he uses to make his home more attractive.

"I think it is good to show that you can update furniture before considering throwing them away," said Dreha.

"I have had more time to do this especially with the lockdowns in place," he added.