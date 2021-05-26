Hulk smash! Man tears apart garden shed in less than a minute

When Joeanne Richards from London called her son to help her dismantle a garden shed, she didn't expect him to go about it like an angry Incredible Hulk.

"I'd called my son to help me take down the shed, thinking it would take about an hour," said Richards.

Her son took one look at it and tore it apart with his bare hands in less than a minute.

The amusing footage was filmed on February 20th.