Dominic Cummings was assured of 'full plans' for pandemic

Former prime minister's aide Dominic Cummings says that Matt Hancock told him the government had "full plans" for a pandemic-level response to a health crisis, but apologises for not following up on this at the joint Science and Technology Committee & Health and Social Care Committee.

Report by Taylorjo.

