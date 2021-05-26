Watch: MESMERISING time lapse of night sky over the iconic Durdle Door

This stunning time lapse video captures the movement of the night sky over iconic Durdle Door in Dorset.

Astrophotographer Nathan O' Looney was on location at the world famous landmark to capture the beauty of the night sky.

The time lapse shows the movement of the stars and the full beauty of the Milky Way behind rock archway.Nathan, 24, said: "It had always been a dream of mine to shoot in this location.

"I had seen what other photographers had been able to capture and wanted to give it a go myself to see if I could get the once in a lifetime shot."The weather forecast was really poor and during the four days we stayed in the area, it rained so much!

"The forecast was for partial breaks in the clouds, normally I wouldn't bother even trying to shoot unless the forecast was for mostly clear skies, especially on the coast where the clouds roll in so much faster.

"We went for it as I was due to travel home the following day.

When we arrived just after sunset it was completely cloudy."But the clouds kept clearing and I set the cameras up to record time lapses.

All I could do was wait and see if the weather would play ball!

"Amazingly it did - we were able to see the Milky Way rise over the famous arch.

I was absolutely buzzing."This video was filmed on the 15th May 2021.