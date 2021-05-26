Dominic Cummings: Matt Hancock should have been fired multiple times

Dominic Cummings has said that Matt Hancock should have been fired for multiple offences, a move he said that the then cabinet secretary also recommended.The former chief aide to the Prime Minister told the Commons committee: “Like in much of the Government system, there were many brilliant people at relatively junior and middle levels who were terribly let down by senior leadership.“I think the Secretary of State for Health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly.