Cummings 'told PM to fire Matt Hancock 15-20 times'

Matt Hancock should have been sacked as health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic, Dominic Cummings has said.The former adviser to the prime minister said Hancock should have been fired for "at least 15 to 20 things".Cummings gave evidence to MPs on Wednesday about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a blistering personal attack on the health secretary, Cummings accused Hancock of lying to his cabinet colleagues.He said Hancock "should’ve been fired for at least 15 to 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly".