Mystery motorist dumps two wrecked cars on his street in protest against vandals damaging residents' cars

A fuming motorist has dumped a wrecked "banger" on his street in protest against yobs vandalising residents' cars in an ongoing row over parking spaces.

The mystery motorist abandoned the clapped-out Peugeot 207 on Willersley Road, in Billesley, Birmingham after his expensive car was damaged.

He also placed a ranting note in the windscreen of the battered silver vehicle to "educate the small minded persons who have vandalised my car".

He tells the yobs who scratched his pride and joy: "I will not be bullied into parking elsewhere." The note reads: "This car was parked here for six months in protest because some nasty individuals scratched my nice car while it was parked in this exact same spot.

I am moving these cars soon.

These bangers were dumped here to educate the small-minded persons who have vandalised my car that I will not be bullied into parking elsewhere.

You or I do not own this spot it belongs to the council and anyone can park here."