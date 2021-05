Cummings says that herd immunity was the plan

The prime minister's former aide Dominic Cummings says that lockdown should have come earlier in March 2020, adding that the government's plan of fostering herd immunity in the population was "wrong" at the joint Science and Technology Committee & Health and Social Care Committee.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn