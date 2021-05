Walk-up vaccinate events in Richmond

VACCINE -- THERE ARE A NUMBER OFWALK UP OPPORTUNITIES TODAY.DIVERSITYRICHMOND IS JUST ONE LOCATIONHOLDING A VACCINATIONEVENT WITH THE HELP OF THERICHMOND AND HENRICO HEALTHDISTRICTS.YOU CAN GOBETWEEN NINE AND 11:30 A-M...ANDLATER FROM ONE TO THREE P-M.ANYONE 18 AND OLDER CAN GET THEMODERNA SHOT...NOAPPOINTMENT NEEDED.DIVERSITY RICHMOND IS ONSHERWOOD AVENUE.AND THE MASS VACCINATION SITEAT RICHMOND RACEWAY WILLOFFER WALK-UP VACCINES TO ADULTSAND CHILDREN ASYOUNG AS 12 TODAY AND TOMORROW.IT'S ALSO INPARTNERSHIP WITH THE RICHMONDHENRICO HEALTH DISTRICT.THOSE UNDER 18 MUST VEHA ANADULT WITH THEM.THE WALK UP EVENT IS FROM EIGHTA-M TO SIXP-M BOTH DAYS....AT THE END OFTHE MONTH...THE RACEWAY WILLCLOSE AS A MASS VACCINATIONSITE.AND IF YOU LIVE IN GOOCHLAND --ETHVACCINATION CLINIC THERE ISOFFERING THEIR FINAL AFTERNOONWALK-IN HOURS TOMORROW FROM ONETO THREE P-M.ANYONE 18 ANDUP CAN GET THE ODMERNA SHOT.THE CLINIC AT THE CENTRAL HIGHCULTURAL AND EDUCATIONAL CMPOLEXIS CLOSING AT THEEND OF THE MONTH.BUT YOU CAN STILL SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT FOR ANY OF THECHICKAHOMINY HEALTH DISTRICTCOVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS...OR CALLTHE NUMBER AT THE BOTTOM OF YOURSCREEN.THAT'S 877-VAX-IN-V-A.