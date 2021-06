Cummings says Hancock regarded as 'incapable'

The prime minister's former aide Dominic Cummings says government colleagues regarded health secretary Matt Hancock as being "incapable" of leading the government's response to the Covid-19 crisis in the early days of the pandemic.

His comments came as he answered questions in front of the joint session of the Science & Technology and Health & Social Care select committees.

Report by Taylorjo.

