Metro Nashville Police Detectives asked for the public's help in their efforts to identify a kidnapping and rape suspect.

THIS TRAFFIC REPORT IS BROUGHTTO YOU BY AMERICAN EGOA.COM.ANOTHER REMINDER TO BE SAFE ONTHE ROADS.EVEN IF YOU ARE NOT THE ONEDRIVING.NICK BERES IS JOINING US WITHTHE LATEST ON A CRIMINALINVESTIGATION AFTER SOMEONE GOTINTO WHAT THEY THOUGHT WAS ARIDE SHARE.NICK, THIS IS SCARY.