Mobile Data Help to Avoid Ad Duplication: GSD&M’s Dave Kersey

Consumers are dividing their time spent with media among a wider variety of platforms and devices, challenging marketers to reach audiences without overexposing them to same advertising.

Amid the growth in video consumption on connected devices like smart TVs and mobile phones, advertisers are working with multiple connected TV (CTV) platforms to build scale.

"Duplication is certainly a challenge in the industry," Dave Kersey, senior vice president and executive media director at ad agency GSD&M, said in this interview with Beet.TV.

"The way we approach it is really looking at how we set up campaigns at the outset -- so, really understanding the entire consumer journey across all video platforms, but even beyond video platforms so we can build the right technology in at the forefront." Automated content recognition (ACR), a technology to track what viewers watch on smart TVs, is providing more data to help marketers with frequency capping of ads among linear and digital video channels.

Mobile data also provide insights into viewing behaviors.

"Mobile data is critical with the change in consumer behavior over the last 12 to 13 months," Kersey said.

"We know a lot of consumption has migrated to the mobile platform.

We can use some of those signals and some of the information to inform how we show up in other places.

It doesn't necessarily need to be other video places.

It could be other contextually aligned outlets." By making the consumer experience a central part of campaign planning, brands can implement technologies that support the customer journey from seeing an ad to performing an action, such as making a purchase.

"We need to work closely with our creative partners…because if we're building out a consumer journey, we need to make sure that our messaging and the story we're trying to convey shows up in the right places at the right time," Kersey said.

"Considering who that consumption behavior has changed, we have that opportunity to match the story with where people are in that journey." That process requires brands and their agencies to monitor consumer exposure to campaigns across multiple platforms. "If you're telling me a story about why I should care or engage in your brand, you continue that story with other proof points or rationalization, I'm more likely to stay connected to the brand," Kersey said.

