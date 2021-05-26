Barber sets up shop in rubble of Gaza as territory counts cost of conflict

A barber has set up shop in Gaza amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during the recent conflict with Israel.

Meanwhile, artists have taken to painting murals on the crumbling walls of buildings that were damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

At least 243 people, including more than 100 women and children, were killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry.

Israel has said it killed at least 225 militants during the fighting.

In Israel 12 people, including two children, were killed, its medical service says.