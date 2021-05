Cummings accuses Hancock of ‘criminal behaviour’

Prime minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings says that Health Secretary Matt Hancock “should have been fired” for his “criminal, disgraceful behaviour” in government.

Mr Cummings alleges that Mr Hancock rushed setting up the test and trace system to meet his own targets, Report by Taylorjo.

