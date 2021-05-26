Inventor from Netherlands SLAPS himself in face with new comb robot

An inventor from the Netherlands has created a bizarre robot that combs his hair.

An inventor from the Netherlands has created a bizarre robot that combs his hair.

"I was sick of combing my hair by myself and made an arm that does the work for me," explained Tom Ouwerkerk from the city of Breda.

"It's made of glue, old toys and some Arduino (open-source hardware) components," he added.

As this video shows, it works pretty well except when he loses control of the device and it slaps him in the face.

The clip was filmed in July 2020.