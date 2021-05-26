Skip to main content
Mother hen shelters three kittens as if they are her babies in Iraq

Heartwarming footage shows a caring mother hen sheltering three kittens as if they were her babies.

The white hen secured the moggies under her fluffy feathers while they all rested in her hay nest in Kurdistan Region, Iraq on March 14.

Surprised gardener Goran Surchi said: "I heard my cats meowing in the barn but couldn’t see them anywhere.

I was surprised after finding them under the hen.

She was looking after them like they were her own little babies."

