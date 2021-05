Nobel Laureate claims 'vaccinated people will die in 2 years': Fact check | Oneindia News

You may have come across a viral news item of Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier in which it is purported that the scientist claimed that whosoever took the Covid-19 vaccine will die in 2 years.

If you have not come across it, then you can mark yourself safe from fake news.

#LucMontaigner #FakeNews #FactCheck