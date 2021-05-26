Amazon to Buy MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion

The tech giant announced the upcoming acquisition on May 26, highlighting its focus on expanding Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog.., Senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins, via statement.

... that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team, Senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins, via statement.

Amazon previously created television hits 'Transparent' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' alongside critically-acclaimed films 'The Big Sick' and 'Manchester by the Sea.'.

The deal is the company’s second-largest after its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017