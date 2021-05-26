Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Is Second Of Two Supermoons This Year

Early risers saw the Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse early Wednesday morning.
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Wows Stargazers
CBS2 LA
The lunar eclipse of the super flower blood moon started at about 2:45 a.m. Suzanne Marques reports.
Early risers saw the Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse early Wednesday morning.
The lunar eclipse of the super flower blood moon started at about 2:45 a.m. Suzanne Marques reports.
Spectacular pictures are coming in of the May 2021 lunar eclipse producing a spectacular 'blood moon' that's an eerie orange-red..